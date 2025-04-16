Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has begun the process of assembling his backroom staff for his first full season in charge of Rotherham United.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new boss will hold off on bringing anyone in until the close of the present League One campaign but he has drawn up a list of potential candidates and has begun making approaches.

“I'm already talking to people,” he said. “I'll get through these next four games then sit down with a number of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've had conversations and phone calls and the club are well aware of that. It's important that we have enthusiastic people who want to be here.”

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

Andy Warrington is operating as assistant manager two during the run-in but will have reverted to his specialist role of goalkeeping coach by the time the 2025/26 campaign comes around.

The likelihood is that Hamshaw will seek to employ a number two, a first-team coach and an extra analyst.

He already holds football's highest coaching qualification – the UEFA Pro Licence – himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's my coaching staff, then there's my behind-the-scenes staff,” he said. “It's important that we get that right and that we're giving the players what they need physically, technically and tactically to ensure that they know their roles.

“We need to have assets out there on the pitch. It's about winning games and it's about developing players. It's my job to make sure that happens.”

The announcement this week that he has signed a long-term contract has been warmly greeted by supporters.

His initial appointment was until the end of May, but the impact he was making quickly became evident and Stewart didn't waste any time in offering permanent terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The talks were really smooth,” Hamshaw said. “The chairman wants what I want: to be successful. He aspires to greatness and I think that you should. If you don't have hope, what do you have? You have to have belief in your club.

“The fans have been amazing and I know that they'll carry on being amazing as long as the players and club are trying to move forward.

“Hopefully there will be times that we can all remember forever.”