Rotherham United's Hamish Douglas has treatment before going off for Rotherham United against Swindon Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Matt Hamshaw refused to use a mounting injury list as an excuse for a first-round FA Cup exit, saying that Rotherham United had ‘let themselves down’.

The League One Millers' had a casualty count running into double figures as they were beaten in extra time by ten-man Swindon Town from the division below at AESSEAL New York Stadium last Saturday.

“I'm hugely disappointed,” Hamshaw said. “I didn't think we were at our best and thought Swindon fully deserved the win. I was particularly disappointed with our second half. At half-time, we could have been three or four up and we didn't capitalise on that.

“We came out after the break almost with a little bit of complacency, which I'm not best pleased about.”

Rotherham took an early lead through Sam Nombe who struck within five minutes of his first start since an August 9 hamstring tear.

The visitors scored a deserved 73rd-minute equaliser courtesy of OIlie Palmer and bagged a winner deep into extra time through Darren Oldaker after having Aaron Drinan sent off for punching Dan Gore.

Because of the Millers' defensive crisis, Jordan Hugull had to be deployed as an emergency centre-back for much of the match and he thought he had put his team in front before Swindon's late clincher but his header was ruled out for a push.

“In extra time, not a lot happened,” Hamshaw said. “I thought we were a little bit unlucky that Hugill's goal was ruled out. However, did we deserve to win the game in extra time? I'm not sure that we did.

“We were obviously trying to fill holes everywhere at the end. A couple of players pulled out in training yesterday, so we're waiting to see what that is. It was quite evident to see we were short at the back.

“By the end, there were a lot of academy graduates on the pitch. That doesn't make losing the game feel any better. I was desperate to win. I just thought we'd let ourselves down a little bit.”

Players who were unavailable for the tie because of fitness issues included full-back/centre-back Joe Rafferty, centre-halves Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste, Sean Raggett Lenny Agbaire and Thomas Holmes, midfielders Kian Spence, Josh Benson and Liam Kelly and attackers Marvin Kaleta, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode.

Swindon boss Ian Holloway said: “I was delighted with some of the football we played. All in all, I thought that was a fantastic performance away from home against a team that’s won five games in a row.

“With ten men, to do that ... the dressing room is buzzing. We didn’t let their goal affect us, we kept going. We've managed to get through and I am really pleased for the lads.”