Action from Rotherham United's match at Mansfield Town today. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw watched his Rotherham United team lose for the seventh time on their travels this season and declared: "It just ain't good enough."

Five of those defeats have come in League One combat and the latest one – this afternoon's 2-1 reverse at Mansfield Town – kept the Millers in the drop zone.

Hamshaw's side were set for their first away point of their campaign until they conceded from a 90th-minute free-kick and returned home empty-handed once more.

The sucker punch saw Rotherham, who'd led at the break at the One Call Stadium, throw away a winning interval position on opposition soil for the third time this term.

“It's tough to take again,” Hamshaw said. “I keep saying the same things. It was a decent first half and we could have arguably scored a couple of goals. We didn't hit the target enough.

“Then, second half, I was really disappointed with our reaction. I thought we should have done more. It just ain't good enough.”

The boss was appointed in March to spearhead a long-term recovery after two terrible seasons and is feeling the heat as a long injury list prevents him from fielding his best side and stalls progress.

“I'm a little bit restricted on the substitutions I can make at this moment,” he said.

The Millers went in front through a Jordan Hugill penalty and Josh Benson was close to doubling the first-half advantage with a free-kick that smacked the crossbar.

In the second period, Mansfield equalised through Tyler Roberts and then heaped misery on the visitors when substitute Dom Dwyer headed in Aaron Lewis's last-gasp set-play delivery with his first touch of the match.

“We have to be better,” Hamshaw said. “We can't be conceding a goal like that in the last minute.”

Mansfield boss Nigel Cough said: “We need real character to fight back and we showed it in abundance. I think we deserved the win. To get a goal so late makes it feel even better.”