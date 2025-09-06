Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw during the clash with Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw used dark humour to deflect from his frustration as an impressive Rotherham United victory came at a cost at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

The Millers comfortably saw off Exeter City 1-0 to climb to 17th spot in League One and should have won by a greater margin.

However, the edge was taken off the triumph by the sight of two key players limping off to add to the club's injury woes.

Hamshaw was already without four men before losing striker Kion Etete in the first half and scorer Denzel Hall after the break.

"I feel like I've run over a black cat or something at the minute," the boss said. "We're getting no luck. Denzel is a quality player. He's had to come off, so we'll see what the the extent of that is. Kion was looking a threat when he had to be subsituted."

The manager emerged for media duties soon after after the final whistle and hadn't had chance to check on the exact nature of the injuries, but he is braced for bad news.

"They'll both be a miss," he said.

Rotherham have yet to taste defeat on home soil since Hamshaw took the hot-seat in March, although they have struggled on their third-tier travels this season and have lost their opening three games on the road.

The boss believes today's performance and result against oppositon who began the day in the top half of the table will give his players a significant confidence boost.

"I was really pleased," he said. "The form here has been really good. It’s an encouraging win. It's also a clean sheet, which is really important. We need to look at the away form.

“It’s a good three points and it gives us an opportunity to reinforce things we have been working on in previous weeks.”

The Millers now have a free week before heading next Saturday to AFC Wimbledon who lost 3-0 at Bolton Wanderers today.