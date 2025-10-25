Kian Spence applauds the Rotherham United fans after the win over Barnsley. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“IT sounds amazing.”

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Matt Hamshaw was reacting to the question: 'A first win for Rotherham United at Oakwell in 55 years, does that sound all right?”

The manager prides himself of never getting too high or low after matches but allowed his feelings to come to the surface after the Millers had triumphed at the 17th attempt on Barnsley soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last time they did it was in 1970. Today, in front of nearly 2,000 travelling fans, they produced a 1-0 result that will go down in the club's folklore

“I've just kind of got a bit emotional with the lads in the changing room,” the boss admitted in his after-match press conference. “I'd banged on about this record all week to them.”

The home team were on top up to the interval but Rotherham turned things around after the break, following the introduction of Sam Nombe, and secured a famous derby victory through a stunning 64th-minute Kian Spence goal.

“Look, I thought Barnsley were by far the better team in the first half,” Hamshaw said. “Then, second half, we made changes and I felt we were quite comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We scored a really good goal and arguably could have scored another one.

”Local rivalries, local derbies ... I've had a bit of despair this season already, so it's nice to get a win chalked up.”

The manager was referring to previous losses against Doncaster Rovers, in League One, and Barnsley, in the Carabao Cup, earlier in the campaign.

There was no heartache on this occasion, however, as Rotherham climbed three places to 15th spot and extended their recent run to four victories and a draw in five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer signing Spence capped a fine individual display by sweeping a half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the penalty - the midfielder's second spectacular goal since his arrival.

“I've been saying all along how Kian Spence can chip in with goals,” Hamshaw said. “I think we saw his qualities today. I thought he covered every blade of grass.

“He was really tenacious. I just felt that in the first half we probably lacked a bit of that, if I'm going to be honest.

“Then, second half, I thought we came out on the front foot. Obviously, bringing Sam Nombe on makes a massive difference to this team. It kind of galvanised the group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denzel Hall, Reece James and Sean Raggett also came on as substitutes to help the Millers' cause.

“I had good options from the bench today,” Hamshaw said.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane was adamant that the Tykes didn't deserve to lose.

“It's as close to a dominant first half as you're going to get really,” he said.

“Could we have been a little bit better on the ball at times? Absolutely. Overall, I think they've had one shot and ended up scoring and we're sitting here after getting beaten 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think the lads could give me much more today. I really feel for them because they've given me everything.

“Did we have the territory and the momentum, and did we play some good stuff to try to get to the final third? Absolutely. Could we have committed more bodies into the box? potentially.

“I'm hurting and the lads are hurting.”