Rotherham United players query one of referee David Rock's decisions in the clash with Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ANGRY boss Matt Hamshaw had more to say to the referee than he did the media after watching a late equaliser for his Rotherham United side be ruled out for offside this afternoon.

Liam Kelly converted fellow substitute Marvin Kaleta's low right-flank cross just two minutes after entering proceedings against Stockport County at AESSEAL New York Stadium only to have his joy quickly ended by a raised flag.

Hamshaw obviously felt that the close-range effort at the North Stand end should have stood and made a beeline for man in the middle David Rock in the aftermath of the 1-0 League One loss.

The manager refused to go fully public with his frustration, however, telling the media: “I'm better off not commenting on that. I've been in to see the referee. I'll let everybody watch the video back. There's no point in me saying any more.”

He has been unhappy with officials more than once since opening day and said: "I've made my feelings quite clear to (referees group) PGMOL this season.

Hertfordshire's Rock officiated poorly in a contest that saw the Millers drop into the bottom four and lose their unbeaten home record since their boss's March appointment.

Hamshaw still wasn't biting when he responded to an enquiry about the sub-standard quality of the ref's display by saying: "You can write that yourself.

“We got on the end of a couple of wrong things today. That was our doing and other people's doing. A few things went against us. However, we've still got to be better in those moments.”

Rotherham have struggled on their travels this season but had been strong at New York until giving their worst home performance of the campaign today.

They were relatively bright for the opening half an hour but then faded and the visitors deserved their 60th-minute winner that came from a Kyle Wootton header following failed Millers attempts to clear the danger.

Hamshaw picked out one player for praise – loanee Dan Gore who caused Stockport problems throughout the contest with his willingness to run forward with the ball.

After the Manchester United youngster had been named Rotherham's man of the match, his manager said: “I thought he was really, really good in midfield; outstanding.”

Hamshaw called for supporters to show patience at a difficult time while the club do battle without their three main strikers and two of their centre-halves because of injuries.

“It hurts everyone going home today and I understand that,” he said. “It's just important that everybody sticks together.”