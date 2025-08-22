Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is hoping to be a busy man in the last few days of the transfer window as he applies the finishing touches to his squad for the first half of the new League One side.

The boss wants to add to the 11 summer signings he has already made and is willing to let some of his existing men leave to free up space and money for new arrivals.

So far, the Millers have focused on youth and all of their recruits have been between the ages of 19 and 25. Hamshaw, whose top priority before close of business a week on Monday is a centre-half, is now seeking to add a touch of seniority to the ranks.

“Ar'Jany Martha, Denzel Hall, Lenny Agbaire, Marvin Kaleta, we've got some promising young players,” he said. “We might need one or two with more experience to help them.

“I'm still looking at the group and seeing exactly what it is I need. There are still days left of the window. I'm well aware that I might have to shift out players to bring new ones in. I'd like to think there will be a bit of dealing going off before the deadline.

“There will be offers coming in from other clubs. If we deem those offers acceptable and we can replace the player, that's what we'll do.

“I need another centre-back. If I think I need another midfielder or a wing-back, I'll take it to the chairman. My job is to make the team as good as it can be.”

The manager is aiming to “reset” the club following two poor seasons prior to his appointment at the end of March. “We're kind of happy with our business so far,” he said. “We're not going to correct everything in one window.

“There's been a big turnover of players, a big turnover of staff. It's my job to straighten that up and make sure that, moving forward, we have a team that looks like a ‘Rotherham United’ team.”

Hamshaw, who has two main centre-half targets in mind, is prepared to be patient and let the pursuit of new blood go down to the wire if necessary

“Sometimes you have to hold your nerve and wait for that one player to become available,” he said. “If that doesn't happen, you have to move on to your next one. Things happen late on.”

The boss is looking for departures because he believes he now has too many bodies in his squad. Some of the men he inherited from Steve Evans' time in the hot-seat may be encouraged to move on while some youngsters are set for temporary exits.

“We got a lot of numbers in at the minute; probably too many, if I'm being honest,” he said. “This is probably the most players in a group that I've ever had.

“We've got six or seven younger players who probably need development loans. Some have impressed me, some need more work.”