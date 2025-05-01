Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw pointed the finger at the ‘sloppiness’ that had been allowed to creep in at Rotherham United as the new boss pledged a summer of transformation at the club.

The Millers' former coach took the hot-seat at the end of March following the sacking of previous boss Steve Evans and his staff.

The 43-year-old, who has three wins and two draws from his first seven games, is relishing the chance to truly get down to work after this Saturday's League One finale at home to Peterborough United.

“It's going to be different,” he said. “I've told the players that. Standards have been sloppy and we need to reset everything.

“We need to re-balance the club. There will be changes, as I've said on a number of occasions. I've had good conversations with the chairman about how we move things forward.

“It's been a really important four or five weeks for me, to see what I like and I don't like. I've learned a lot about what I've got here and what I need here.”

Rotherham had been expected to challenge for promotion but never made the top half of the table during Evans' 11th-month reign.

Hamshaw's appointment has lifted the mood among fans, although he is aware that some of them are dubious about him and his squad performing a lap of appreciation at AESSEAL New York Stadium following the Posh clash.

He delivered a message to supporters, saying the after-match occasion is meant to reflect recent events rather than the campaign as a whole.

“I've heard some fans say they're not going to clap the players,” he said. “I want people to come and I want to thank them for this eight-game period.

“I'm saying to them: ‘You're not coming to clap the players and say it's been an amazing season – by no stretch has it been an amazing season – but I want to thank you because you have been tremendous with me and you've got behind the group.’

“If I have to clap only 20 people at the end then I will do, but I'd like to think more will stay behind. I'd appreciate it if they did.”