Matt Hamshaw on the reason behind Josh Benson's Rotherham United absence at Accrington Stanley
The Millers were well aware of the chequered fitness record of a midfielder with plenty of talent but not enough games on his CV when they turned his trial into a one-year deal earlier this month.
The 25-year-old has played a full part in pre-season but reported a reaction during training earlier this week and was left out of yesterday's final friendly outing at Accrington Stanley.
“We did some runs and he just got a bit tight,” manager Matt Hamshaw told the Advertiser after a 4-1 loss at the Wham Stadium. “Look, we're managing his situation.
“When we did his medical, we knew the areas that he needed to strengthen. We've asked him to be honest with us, and he has been.
“Ross (Burbeary, head of performance) will do an amazing job with him and we'll get him back up to speed. We just felt that today wasn't a risk that we needed to take.
“I've said all along that I'm not going to take risks with people. Not playing him today was just precautionary.”
The former Barnsley man could have played half a game if necessary, the boss revealed, and the expectation is that he will be fit for the opening-day clash against Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium
Hamshaw had been planning to give members of the starting 11 against Accrington as much game time as possible but made four changes at the interval in response to his team being 3-0 behind within half an hour.
The boss was angered by what he witnessed, describing the performance as “soft” and not worthy of the Millers badge.
“I wanted to play some players for a lot more minutes but I just felt that that level of performance in the first half wasn't good enough,” he said. “Not that it improved massively in the second half.”
One item of good news is that all of the matchday squad came through the encounter unscathed.
“There are no new injuries, that's a positive,” Hamshaw said. “But then we had no physical contact to get any injuries.
“We should be all about fighting and going until the last minute. We haven't done those things today.”
