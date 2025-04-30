Rotherham United attacker Mallik Wilks who is on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are poised to bid permanent farewells to a trio of loan men at the end of this season.

Manager Matt Hamshaw isn't entirely ruling out trying to sign Mallik Wilks, Pelly Mpanzu or Louie Sibley but his response was luke-warm at best when he was asked about the possibility of any of them returning to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Attacker Wilks has scored 10 goals in 43 outings during a year-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday while midfielder Mpanzu has appeared in every League One match, making 17 appearances, since his early-February arrival from Luton Town.

Sibley moved from Oxford United in the January transfer window and has played 21 times.

“I'll speak to them,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “They'll go back to their parent clubs. They've done reasonably well.

“My job is to try to get better loans, to get better players in, to get better young players in.”

Twenty-six-year-old Wilks and Mpanzu, 31, are both due to become free agents at the close of the campaign.

The former has had bursts of brilliance amid spells of mediocrity on his way to becoming the Millers second-top scorer, behind 14-goal Sam Nombe, while the displays of the latter, a former Premier League player, have been up and down.

The situation of Sibley, 23, whose form has picked up since Hamshaw took the hot-seat in late March, is more complicated in that he remains under contract at the Kassam Stadium.

“If they become available again and feel like they want to come back here and I feel like they can benefit us, then it might be something that progresses,” the boss said.

“But it won't be something that I'm dead set on.”

Rotherham have a fourth loanee in Manchester United's Dan Gore, the young midfielder who has played in only two matches because of a fractured bone in his foot.

The new-year signing made his return from a three-month absence as a substitute in last Sunday's match at Stevenage and is likely to feature again in this Saturday's season finale at home to Peterborough United.

Hamshaw has yet to reveal what his intentions are concerning the 20-year-old England youth international who has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

A month into his reign, the boss has already identified his priority summer targets along with recruitment chief Rob Scott and can't wait for the opportunity to turn his full focus to his preparations for next term.

“Will I be excited when the last game is done? Yeah, I will,” he said.