Matt Hamshaw makes a winning start for Rotherham United at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw intends to say ‘yes’ to Rotherham United if they offer him the manager's job on a long-term basis.

The former Millers coach has taken the hot-seat until the end of the season following last weekend's sacking of Steve Evans and has the opportunity during the League One run-in to make it clear that he's the man to take the club forward after a difficult campaign.

“I'm here for as long as the club want me to be,” he told the Advertiser. “That's all I can really say at this moment. I'm sitting here as manager now and I'm really enjoying it. What will be will be.”

The local boy was a key part of Paul Warne's backroom team when Rotherham won three promotions to the Championship and there is a desire between him and the club for the present arrangement to work out and be extended in the summer.

With new number two Andy Warrington at his side, he began in perfect fashion on Tuesday night by leading the Millers to a 2-0 win at Northampton Town in his first match at the helm

“I want people to know that this isn't a ‘quick fix’ eight games,” he said the day before the victory at Sixfields Stadium. “I'll be making decisions as if I'm the manager for the next three or four years.

“We'll see whether that does or doesn't happen. I'm absolutely fine with that. Myself and Andy have come in and the club means a lot to us. We want to stabilise it and make sure we're ready to go come the start of next season.”

Warrington was goalkeeper coach during Warne’s managerial tenure.

Hamshaw, who is seeking to add another person to his coaching staff, is set for a warm welcome from fans when he makes his return to AESSEAL New York Stadium for Saturday's visit of Blackpool.

Hordes of supporters had been staying away in protest at Evans' reign but are expected to return to back someone who has been a Millers fan himself since childhood.

“Yeah, it's going to be an interesting day,” he said. “I'm really looking forward to coming home and seeing the crowd again. Hopefully we can get plenty of bums on seats. It's going to be a tough game.

“I totally understand the frustrations of the fans. I'm a fan myself so I ‘get’ it. It's important that everybody comes back, that everyone cheers the lads. Your football club is your football club and you stick with it through thick and through thin.

“There have been some amazing times. At the minute, it's not going so well. Whoop-de-doo. You get on with it and keep supporting your team.”