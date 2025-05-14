Dan Gore in action for Rotherham United against Peterborough United on the last day of the League One season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United will be making an attempt to bring back Premier League youngster Dan Gore for a second loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Manchester United midfielder joined the League One Millers in January on a temporary deal but was restricted to only three appearances because of a foot injury sustained soon after his arrival.

However, the 20-year-old impressed enough in the short amount of time he was fit to make new boss Matt Hamshaw keen to work with him again next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll register our interest,” the manager said. “I've got a good relationship with Man United and we'll see how the situation develops. We'll certainly make enquiries.”

The player enjoyed working under Hamshaw and is believed to be open to returning for next year's third-tier campaign.

Gore was signed during the reign of Steve Evans but had only one substitute outing before suffering a hairline fracture to a metatarsal bone in training.

He made his comeback off the bench in a 1-1 draw at Stevenage in late April – by which time there had been a managerial change – and then started the last-day 2-1 home win over Peterborough United on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really like Dan,” Hamshaw said. “He's going to have an amazing career. He's going to flourish whichever club he's at.

“I like his attitude, I like his commitment, I like his tenacity, I like his work ethic, I like everything he represents.”

Gore caught the eye with his touch, vision and direct running against Posh and was given a warm ovation by Rotherham fans when he was taken off in the 62nd minute after tiring.

“I think you got an insight into how good he can be,” Hamshaw said. “If we can get him back here, I'd love to get him back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prestwich-born player, who has a year left on his Old Trafford contract, joined Manchester United as a 13-year-old, after being part of Burnley's youth set-up, and is a boyhood fan of the Red Devils.

He has trained regularly with the senior squad and has ambitions to make a first-team breakthrough. However, another loan may represent the best route forward in this early stage of his career.

His sole top-flight outing for his parent club came as a sub in a 3-2 home triumph against Aston Villa on Boxing Day in 2023. Hamshaw is planning a number of signings as he puts his stamp on the Millers over the summer in readiness for his first full season in charge.

“I'd like to have Dan here, but then I'd like to take a lot of Man United players,” he said with a smile. “I'll see if Bruno Fernandes is available!”