No longer will Jordan Hugill have to plough on as the only fit senior frontman.

Sam Nombe scores for Rotherham United against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw has seven good reasons why he can't wait to see hitman Sam Nombe wearing a Rotherham United shirt again.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The record signing is champing at the bit to return to the side after spending two months on the sidelines with a torn hamstring.

And his manager shares the enthusiasm of a player whose services are very much needed as a new-look Millers squad seek to climb out of League One's relegation frame and realise their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nombe, the club's record seven-figure signing two years ago, is a virtual guarantee of goals under Hamshaw's tutelage.

“I think he's played some of his best football under me,” said the boss whose first match in charge came in the closing stages last season. “He's scored seven times in ten games and enjoys the way the team plays.”

The striker is on the brink of putting his troubles behind him and has a chance of making the matchday 18 for the trip to Northampton Town a week on Saturday if he trains without any ill effects when he rejoins his teammates at Roundwood from Monday onwards.

“I've just had a talk with him,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser on Tuesday. “He's desperate to get back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nombe claimed five goals in the final eight games of last term and then kicked off this season with an August 2 opening-day double blast against Port Vale before he had to limp out of the clash at Stevenage seven days later.

His imminent comeback follows this week's anticipated return to the selection frame of loan centre-forward Martin Sherif and, with Kion Etete also back in the mix, Rotherham will finally be spoilt for choice in their frontline.

No longer will Jordan Hugill have to plough on as the only fit senior frontman.

“We've missed Sam because he's just a different option – as is Martin – compared to Jordan and Kion,” Hamshaw said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam and Martin like to stretch play, they want to get in that six-yard box and they're absolutely buzz off scoring goals. I'm not saying that the other two don't, but they're just different strikers. I'll be delighted when Sam's back.”

Meanwhile, the boss has given a reason why another forward, Ciaran McGuckin, hasn't made the matchday 18 for recent games even though the Millers have been down on attacking numbers.

“There's not a lot to it, really,” Hamshaw said. “We've got a squad of players. I just felt like, at this moment, he wouldn't impact the group from the bench as much as probably some other substitutes would.”