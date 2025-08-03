Kion Etete makes is Rotherham United debut against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw described the Millers' newest recruit as a “proper Rotherham United centre-forward” after handing debuts to seven summer recruits on League One opening day this weekend.

Frontman Kion Eete was introduced as a substitute in the closing stages of yesterday's 2-1 win over Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium only a day after moving to S60 on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

Short on fitness, the 23-year-old did little to impress, but his manager thinks his acquisition is great business for the club.

“We think we'll get a tune out of him,” Hamshaw said. "We need to get crosses into the box for him. These are things we'll work on.

“He's a proper Rotherham United centre-forward, in my opinion. He'll give his all.”

The Millers started with Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill up front against the Valiants. The former scored twice in the first half while the former had a quiet game.

“It's good to have another option as well as Jordan and Sam,” Hamshaw said. “We've got a good three there.”

The boss gave a first taste of competitive action to centre-half Lenny Agbaire and right wing-back Denzel Hall, who both started the contest, while left wing back Marvin Kaleta, midfielders Dru Yearwood, Josh Benson and wing-back Ar'Jany Martha came off the bench. Also in the 11 was midfield man Dan Gore who has returned for a second loan spell.

The only new arrivals to miss out were goalkeeper Ted Cann – an unused sub – and midfielder Kian Spence who is nursing an injured hamstring tendon.

Agbaire and Hall were the pick of the debutants as Rotherham dominated up to half-time before falling away after the interval.

"It's good that the new lads have got minutes, but someone like Kion probably wasn't ready,” Hamshaw said. “He drove up on Friday from Cardiff and we met him at his hotel at 6.30pm.

“Ar'Jany has trained for only two days. Denzel has come over from Holland halfway through his pre-season. I thought he was excellent. Benno and Dru haven't played in front of a big crowd here before, even though they've been with us for a few weeks.

“Lenny did really well but showed a bit of naivety at times. He's only going to get better from here on in.”