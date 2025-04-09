Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw celebrates victory at Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's roll call of missing men could be close to double figures when they seek to extend the incredible start to Matt Hamshaw's managerial reign this weekend.

The Millers have won all of the new boss's three matches in charge to move into the top half of League One for the first time in the 2024/25 campaign despite being severely hit by injuries.

Seven players are set to miss out on Saturday at promotion-chasing Stockport County because they are in the treatment room while sickness in the camp may deplete the numbers still further.

Midfielder Liam Kelly and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris didn't make the trip to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night and there is no guarantee that they will recover in time to face County.

“I've honestly got no idea,” said Hamshaw when asked about the prospects of the pair being declared fit.

The manager had been hoping to welcome back Josh Kayode this week following a calf issue but the player has yet to resume full training.

The centre-forward made a tentative return to outdoor training on Monday along with midfielder Shaun McWilliams (quad) and centre-half Zak Jules (hamstring).

“A few of them were back on the grass, but it was only straight-line running at not much of a tempo," Hamshaw said. “I'm not going to risk players for the sake of it.”

Rotherham pulled off the most memorable victory of the entire campaign with a heroic, stat-defying display of defensive resilience against Bolton in which goalkeeper Cameron Dawson earned a 10/10 rating.

“‘Daws’ was outstanding, he pulled off save after save,” Hamshaw said. “Fair play to him, he's won us the game really. I'm naming an individual but I keep saying it, it's about the group, the staff, the fans.

“Everyone is in it together. We're trying to implement things, improve things. The players are giving so much for the badge.”

Hamshaw was appointed late last month for the final eight matches of the season and such has been his impact that there are growing calls for him to be awarded a long-term contract now.

He played down that prospect, telling the Advertiser: “I'm here until May 30 at the minute, then we'll see what happens.”

The boss had made only one change to his starting 11 in his trio of matches so far and will be asking the same men to go again for the fourth time in a fortnight against fourth-placed Stockport.

He managed to find humour amid the concern of fatigue, saying after Tuesday's triumph: “The lads are dancing and bouncing around in the dressing room and I'm trying to get them to sit down and recover better for Saturday!”