Rotherham United's Jack Holmes. Picture: Jim Brailsford

JACK Holmes is heading into a second season with Rotherham United with a message of encouragement from the manager who has chosen to keep him at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was plucked from non-league football by the League One Millers last summer and went on to make 36 appearances in his first year, although all but six of them were as a substitute.

New boss Matt Hamshaw has exercised a 12-month extension option in Holmes' contract and believes there is much more to come from the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's got something,” the boss said. “Hopefully I'll get the best out of him.”

Ciaran McGuckin in action for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Hamshaw is a UEFA A Licence coach and in the past has specialised in developing young players.

Holmes showed flashes of danger under the manager who signed him, Steve Evans, but is now much more likely to realise his full promise.

The former Stamford FC man featured in all of Hamshaw's eight matches during the run-in to the 2024/25 campaign, making three starts and five substitute appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played as a wing-back in those games but his boss will seek to use him in a more attacking role next term.

“We feel like he's done reasonably well,” Hamshaw said. “I think he's lacked a bit of confidence, if I'm honest. He'll openly say the same himself.

“I've told him to have a bit more confidence and swagger when he's out on the pitch. He's a winger really. I want him to take people on and cross the ball in. in. Fundamentally, that's how I see him.

“He's played backwards a little bit too often at times. His dad thinks exactly the same as me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hamshaw is giving Ciaran McGuckin the chance to revive his Rotherham career.

The striker spent some of the season on loan at National League Yeovil Town and would have almost certainly ended his association with the Millers had Evans remained in charge.

However, the Republic of Ireland youth international, who came through the New York youth ranks, has been offered a new contract by Hamshaw.

McGuckin, aged 21, was enjoying a successful spell with Yeovil when he was recalled by Rotherham in November. He played only three times before heading back to Huish Park in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel he's one of those players who has been full of potential and arguably hasn't been given enough opportunity,” Hamshaw said. “And when he

has been given an opportunity, he's been made a bit of a scapegoat.

“Hopefully he comes back to us and we can have a good look at him in pre-season.”