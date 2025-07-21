Rotherham United loan youngster Dan Gore. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw described Premier League youngster Dan Gore as “a huge talent” as he revealed that the midfielder had been a wanted man elsewhere before deciding to return to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The 20-year-old Manchester United prospect is set to spend all of next season with the League One Millers and had his first outing since finalising a second loan period in last Saturday's pre-season friendly against Sheffield United.

Gore, who played for the first half, was one of four new boys on show and Hamshaw made his comment after being asked how he felt the quartet had fared.

“Dan, obviously, is a huge talent,” he said. “We beat off a lot of competition for him. He's obviously a bit rusty. That was his first 45 minutes.

“He will say he wasn't as good as he wants to be because he sets the bar really high. He's only going to get better as time progresses.”

The England youth international's New York spell last term was interrupted by injury but he played in the final two matches, following Hamshaw's March appointment, and the new boss had chased his signature throughout this summer.

The other new boys on show in the defeat to the Championship Blades were midfielders Dru Yearwood and Kian Spence and centre-half Lenny Agbaire.

Yearwood had completed a permanent deal on the day of the match following a successful trial and participated up until the interval.

June arrival Spence, who missed the first two pre-season fixtures because of blisters, appeared for the same amount of time while Agbaire, in his second outing following his arrival last week from Celtic, lasted for an hour.

“Dru, I've been a big admirer of his over a period of time,” said Hamshaw of the former Southend United and Brentford man. “He's lacking a bit of match fitness and sharpness. We can give him 45 minutes and then work him on the training ground.

“Lenny and Kian are both playing a bit of catch-up. I would have liked to have given them a little bit longer but I just felt that, with the intensity of the game, we could have ended up getting injuries.”

Rotherham lost 5-0 to the Blades who hit four goals in the second half after making 11 half-time changes and sweeping aside a tiring home team who'd brought on only three substitutes at the interval.

The Millers have struggled with lack of numbers this summer, although that situation is beginning to ease as new faces come through the door.

Last week saw a trio signings and there is the possibility of another three this week.

“The lads have been fantastic but we've been scratching our heads come 45/50/60 minutes,” Hamshaw said. “The other teams we've played have made numerous changes. We don't have that luxury. That's not an excuse, it's just where we are, but that will change in time.”