Rotherham United recruit Marvin Kaleta.

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw has eased fans' fears over Marvin Kaleta by revealing that fatigue was the reason the new boy's first start for Rotherham United came to a premature end today.

There was concern over a possible injury for the wing-back, who was one of the Millers' top performers in the 2-2 League One draw with Wigan Athletic, when he walked gingerly out of proceedings during the second half at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, the 65th-minute substitution was simply a means of protecting a youngster who has yet to reach full fitness following his summer switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“There's nothing wrong,” said Hamshaw. “We knew that Marvin would blow up. He came to us from Wolves two or three weeks behind in his pre-season work because the Premier League season was kicking off a fortnight later than us.”

The 20-year-old flyer is one of a glut of young arrivals and there were encouraging signs this afternoon that the new squad is making progress during a period of transition at the club.

“I just wish we'd had this group in place when we went to Portugal (early-July boot camp),” Hamshaw said. “You'd be seeing a different side by now. I'm happy with how it's coming together.

"There's a lot of promise in the group. I think we're capable, if we get the consistency levels right, of being a handful for anybody."

Meanwhile, the boss praised 30-something Jordan Hugill's commitment to the cause while at the same time acknowledging that the frontman isn't the player he used to be.

Hamshaw has started the 33-year-old striker in all five matches of the campaign so far but took him off in favour of younger blood at half-time against the Latics.

The Millers came to life in the second half and overturned a one-goal deficit to lead 2-1 before conceding a late equaliser.

“Jordan, unfortunately, isn't the Jordan Hugill he was when he was 26/27,” Hamshaw said. “He's giving us everything he can. I can't fault him at all.

“He will be a player who starts matches and in others he might come on for 20/30 minutes and make the sort of impact he would have liked to have made in the last couple of games.

“We've probably flogged him more than I would have liked this season. That's football. He's done it. I'll never criticise Jordan. He's working his damned hardest for this club and I'm appreciative of that.”

Rotherham had kicked off with teenage debutant Martin Sherif and Hugill as their frontline.

Kion Etete was introduced at the break and teamed up well with Sheriff who bagged an 80th-minute goal after Shaun McWillliams had levelled things up for the home side on the hour mark.

Rotherham had 12 goal attempts – two of which fell to Hugill who has yet to open his account this term – after managing only one in their previous outing, at Cardiff City.

“It needs time for things to gel,” Hamshaw said. “You're starting to see little combinations now.”