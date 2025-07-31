Rotherham United legend Ronnie Moore.

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is hoping fans stage a show of support for Rotherham United legend Ronnie Moore when the Millers kick off their new League One campaign this weekend.

The former player and boss, who was a huge success in both roles, has just been diagnosed with myeloma – a form of blood cancer – and is to undergo stem-cell treatment on the incurable disease.

Hamshaw would love to see a minute's applause early in the first half of Saturday's visit of Port Vale to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Ronnie wore the number 9 shirt,” he said. “It would be great if fans did something in the ninth minute. I think that they will all get behind him. Some sort of gesture for him would be really nice.”

Hamshaw is a lifelong Rotherham follower and says that Moore has had a big effect on his life.

“He's one the best managers, if not the best, this club has ever had,” the 43-year-old said. “Everyone at the club sends their love and best wishes. Everyone here is feeling his and his family's pain.

“I know Ronnie really well. He's a fighter, he's a warrior. He was an unbelievable player. People come and go in football, of course they do, but some people stay in your memory.

“Ronnie Moore is one of my fondest memories as a Rotherham fan, as he is, I'm sure, for many a supporter.”

Moore was a prolific striker for the Millers in the early 80s and was a vital part of the side that won the Division Three (now League One) title in 1980/81.

He went on to occupy the hot-seat, winning back-to-back promotions in 2020 and 2001 as the club rose from the Fourth Division (now League Two) to Division Two (now the Championship).

He then kept them in the second tier for four seasons and once pushed, improbably, for the Premier League.

Hamshaw has made sure that the crop of 2025/26 are aware of the 72-year-old's standing in the town.

“I've told the players about him this morning,” he said. “A lot of them know of him, but some of the new boys didn't.

“I explained what he meant to the club and what he still means to the club. Like Rotherham United, he's up for a battle, and I'm sure he'll come through it on the right side.”

While there is no cure for myeloma, it can be managed, and there is an encouraging chance that the man popularly known as ‘King’ could receive a positive prognosis in the months ahead.