Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw watches and suffers at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I SOUND like a stuck record.”

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been an oft-used phrase by manager Matt Hamshaw in the early stages of Rotherham United's League One campaign.

He keeps giving the same messages to his players as they seek their first away points of the season, Unfortunately, the Millers keep giving the same result: four defeats in four third-tier matches on the road, plus cup losses at Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Stevenage, Cardiff City, Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon, Mansfield Town are up next for Rotherham, at Field Mill this Saturday.

Hamshaw wants his men to believe in themselves in the same way that he believes in them, he wants them to stay on the front foot if they go ahead, he wants them to demonstrate the mental steel to see out matches on their travels.

“Yes, I think a bit of it has been that,” the boss said when asked if a lack of resilience has been a factor in the barren run. “I think that, in periods, we have gone under a little bit as a group.

“I think it's down to me to reset that. I have obviously got some ideas on how to do it that I won't broadcast to everybody. I don't think it's a lack of effort from the lads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have shown some positive signs away from home, but I don't think we have scored enough times when we have been on top. That's the brutal truth of it.

“And I think we should have done certain things better in certain situations. It happens and it's just important that we learn from it and we move forward as a group together.”

Victories away from AESSEAL New York Stadium weren't a problem for the boss when he inherited a troubled set-up in late March and his arrival sparked triumphs at Northampton Town and Bolton.

A summer reset on a lowered budget means the club are embarking on a new journey and a lengthy injury list has hampered the speed of a younger squad's development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ironically, when I first came here my first win was an away one, then we had another away game and won again, so I thought that any issues were kind of over,” Hamshaw said.

“But this season results on the road haven't been as I'd have liked. We have to improve that. Our home form has generally been good, we just need to get those same levels of performances away. That's something that I've been reminding the players of.”

Rotherham dominated the first half and went in front at Barnsley, were the best side for the opening 25 minutes at Doncaster and were in control and leading against AFC Wimbledon at the break before frailty got the better of them.

They under-performed at Stevenage and were picked apart in the second half at Cardiff who should have had a man sent off before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield are a mid-table side. They win about as many as they lose and have always been more than the sum of their parts under Nigel Clough. This term, they've lost once at home, to Doncaster in early August, and have two victories and a draw from their three other games on their own turf.

Unfortunately, the Millers continue to be blighted by injuries and have only one fit senior striker in Jordan Hugill. Sam Nombe remains in the treatment room, Josh Kayode is definitely out of the short trip to Nottinghamshire and Martin Sherif and Kion Etete are almost certain to miss out.

It’s holding up Hamshaw’s ‘reset’ of the club. “Would I like the progress to be quicker than it is? Yes, I would,” the boss said. “But the group I've put together is a new one and it will take time.”

We've heard that before this season as well. Another stuck record.

The hope is, the away one changes at Field Mill.