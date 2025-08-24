Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw watches events unfold against Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have “loads of plates spinning” as they enter the final week of the summer transfer window, manager Matt Hamshaw has revealed.

The Millers' priority mission before the 11pm close of play a week tomorrow is to bring in a new centre-half and they may also seek to strengthen in other positions.

Talks are being held with a number of targets and Rotherham are prepared to let certain players leave to free up squad places and wages for incomings.

“We're speaking to clubs and players,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser after yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Wigan Athletic in which the latest of 11 new boys, Everton loan striker Martin Sherif, marked his debut with a goal. “We've got loads of plates spinning.”

The boss acknowledged that exits are necessary but isn't sure if departures have to happen before any more fresh faces arrive at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I do not know, is my honest answer,” he said. “I think that if something is right we'll do it regardless. We're speaking to a lot of people.

“We still need a couple more in during this window. I'm well aware I'm going to have to shuffle the pack a little bit and might have to move one or two out.”

The Advertiser understands that there has been dialogue with defenders from higher divisions.

Rotherham played the second half of the Latics clash with Sherif and another loanee, Cardiff City's Kion Etete, as their two frontmen after taking off Jordan Hugill at the break.

The young duo teamed up well and Hamshaw is excited by the attacking options he will have at his disposal once Sam Nombe and Josh ‘JJ’ Kayode return from hamstring and knee absences respectively.

“I brought in Martin and Kion to score goals,” he said. “It's disappointing that Sam has got injured. If we had him, Jordan and JJ as well as the other two, that's some strikeforce in this league.”

For the second match on the trot, the Millers were undone at a set-play, when Paul Mullin made it 2-2 late on from a corner, leaving their boss a frustrated man.

“We've got to do a lot more work on defending set-pieces,” Hamshaw said. “I love scoring goals from them, I can't stand conceding from them. We've done that for the last two weeks.”

Cameron Dawson made two big stops in the dying minutes to make sure that Rotherham deservedly took something from the encounter with the Latics.

Earlier, the visitors had taken a 42nd-minute lead when the goalkeeper kept out a Ryan Trevitt shot only to see the ball bounce off a teammate and cross the line.

“‘Daws’ will probably be disappointed with their first goal but there was nothing he could do,” Hamshaw said. “It was a great save and the ball just deflected off Sean Raggett.

“I've said before, I think he's a good keeper. He's done well, he's commanded his box. I think he'll get better with confidence.”