Rotherham United centre-back Lenny Agbaire. Picture Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are expecting new boy Lenny Agbaire to remain out of action for the next few weeks, manager Matt Hamshaw has revealed.

The Millers were unable to put a specific time frame on the centre-half's absence when he suffered severe bone bruising during the August 16 League One clash at Cardiff City.

They still can't say exactly when the summer signing will return but the boss has given an update on what the club are anticipating.

“I think it will be a number of weeks,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser. “It won't be months.”

The 20-year-old, who had been one of Rotherham's best performers in his four games since his switch from Scottish giants Celtic, is undergoing specialist treatment in a bid to speed up his recovery.

He is regularly paying visits to a Cancer Research centre to spend time in an oxygen chamber.

The defender, who signed a three-year deal, is a big miss for the Millers who believe he has the potential to become a leading man in their side.

“It's disappointing and frustrating because he was playing really well,” Hamshaw said. “He's a player we've pinpointed as someone we can build a team around.”

Rotherham have been hit by injuries to the heart of their backline during the opening stages of the 2025/26 campaign. As well as Agbaire being sidelined, Zak Jules has been absent with a groin niggle and Sean Raggett has just been ruled out for three months with a quad tear.

The Millers brought in Jamal Baptiste on loan from Sheffield United on Friday and may further bolster their centre-back ranks before tonight's 7pm close of the transfer window.

The Blades prospect made his debut as a late substitute in Saturday's derby at Doncaster Rovers.

“He's a player with huge potential,” said Hamshaw after a 1-0 loss. “We're really light in that area, I'll be looking to bring another one in with a bit more experience if I can.

“I'm a big fan of Jamal's. It was tough for him today, getting thrown in at the deep end with 20 minutes left of a game where we're sending loads of people forward.

“But you see his size and his pace, and I'm sure that over the course of this season he'll be a good asset for us.”

Baptiste could be handed his first start in Tuesday evening's opening Vertu Trophy group-stage match at Bolton Wanderers where Hamshaw will rest as many of his senior men as the rules allow.

“I'll be making a lot of changes because we just can't risk too many players,” he said. “However, there are some players who need game time.”

Meanwhile, the boss was frustrated by the defeat at the Eco-Power Stadium that left his team in 19th spot.

His newly-assembled side have impressed in patches but have only four points from five matches to show for their efforts.

“I'm not saying we're playing well, I'm saying we're playing well in periods,” he said. “We've got young players who are learning their way. They will be good players.

“We have to change it quickly. If you don't, there's only one place you end up and we don't want to be in that area. There are encouraging signs.”