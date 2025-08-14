Cameron Dawson saves a penalty for Rotherham United against Salford City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BAFFLED boss Matt Hamshaw has questioned the critics of Cameron Dawson following the goalkeeper's heroics in a penalty shoot-out for Rotherham United in midweek.

The manager is a big admirer of the shot-stopper who saved two spot-kicks at Salford City on Tuesday to help the Millers book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

However, he is aware that the former Sheffield Wednesday man has been less than appreciated by a section of the club's fans.

“For whatever reason, there seems to be a bit of a (negative) opinion about Cam, which I don't get,” Hamshaw said. “He's a good keeper.”

Dawson has been selected for every match for which he's been fit since the new boss's arrival in March, with his stand-out performance coming in the 1-0 League One win at Bolton Wanderers in April when his number of saves stretched into double figures.

“He's been excellent in virtually every match during my tenure,” Hamshaw said after events at the Peninsula Stadium two days ago. “Just look at the Bolton game, then you look again at tonight. I can't fault him.”

Dawson, who also denied Salford several times during regulation time, shared the keeper's jersey with Dillon Phillips last season but is very much the main man between the sticks in the early stages of this term.

Rotherham brought in Ted Cann following Phillips' summer exit but the former West Bromwich Albion player has yet to make his competitive debut.

“I'm not looking to leave Cam out,” Hamshaw said. “We have to be consistent with it.

“Ted will get his opportunities and then it's down to him to take them and put us under real pressure when we come to select the side.

“They're pushing each other. At this moment, Cam is number one and Ted has to support that.”