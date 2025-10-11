Matt Hamshaw enjoys Rotherham United's triumph at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ELATED boss Matt Hamshaw described the magic moment the winning goal went in as Rotherham United finally ended their long barren spell on the road.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss said he was "buzzing" after goals from Joe Rafferty and Josh Benson had sealed a second-half fightback at Northampton Town and given his side a 2-1 victory this afternoon.

Benson found the top corner with a stunning 25-yard free-kick in the 87th minute to send the away end at Sixfields Stadium into raptures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To score a goal like that in the last moments of the game, you can't get that feeling anywhere, can you?" Hamshaw said.

"I'm just delighted for the boys. I didn't think there was much in it in the first half. In the second half, we showed the character we've got."

The Millers had lost all five of their League One matches on their travels and had also been beaten twice on enemy territory in cup competitions this term heading into today's third-tier clash.

They fell behind to a hotly-disputed penalty before the break and then emerged for the second half and took total control of the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Half-time came at a good time for us," Hamshaw said. "The momentum changes and the rest is history. We're delighted to get the monkey off our backs with the away win."

The manager celebrated along with his players in front of Rotherham's 600 supporters after the final whistle following the club's first three-point haul away from AESSEAL New York Stadium since April 8.

"A lot of fans come and spend their hard-earned money," he said. "I've apologised quite a few times this season already."

Hamshaw changed formation at the interval, switching from 3-4-3 to 3-1-4-2 and introducing striker Jordan Hugill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his team pressing for a leveller but still behind, he then brought on another centre-forward, Sam Nombe, for his first action since suffering a hamstring tear in the second match of the season.

"I spoke on Thursday (press conference) about having people back and Sam Nombe is not a bad sub to bring on in this division," he said. "We're lucky to have someone like Jordan to bring on at half-time.

"I just felt we upped the tempo and had a bit more purpose. You saw the confidence come back into the team. The second half was what we want."

Despite their triumph, the Millers remained in 22nd spot. However, the result extended their unbeaten run to three matches and they look more than capable of climbing out of the drop zone.