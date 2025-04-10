Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MATT Hamshaw is deep in talks with chairman Tony Stewart about becoming the long-term manager of Rotherham United.

The former Millers coach has been given the hot-seat until the end of the season after a disappointing League One campaign ended in Steve Evans being sacked 11 days ago.

Three wins in three matches and a huge upturn in performances have transformed the mood around the club and there are growing calls from supporters for Hamshaw to be appointed to the position permanently.

At this stage, there is no absolute guarantee that it will happen, but the chairman and boss share a desire to reach an agreement and an announcement could come as early as next week.

“We're in constant contact,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser this afternoon. “It's something we're both thinking about, otherwise I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you now.

“We'll see how things go and we'll make a decision together.”

The Millers head to Stockport County on Saturday, having seen off Northampton Town, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers in the new man's opening games and not conceded a goal in open play.

Hamshaw won three third-tier promotions with Rotherham during the reign of Paul Warne and then added a fourth at Derby County.

Stewart turned to him after deciding to dispense with Evans' service and doesn't want to lose out on someone he believes can lead the Millers into their centenary year and beyond.

Hamshaw added: “I speak to the chairman every day really, we have a good relationship. He's happy with how things are going at the moment, as we all are.

“There's no rush from me or him. I'm sure he's got questions for me, and I've got questions for him.

“It's about seeing if we both fit each other and talking about what the future looks like.”