Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw during the Blackpool game. Picture: Jim Brailsford

WHAT new boss Matt Hamshaw said in the victory huddle while he and his Rotherham United squad celebrated two wins in two matches since he took the hot-seat will forever remain a secret!

Manager and players came together amid emotional scenes at AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday as the Millers built on their midweek success at Northampton Town by seeing off play-off-chasing Blackpool with a last-gasp goal.

The club's media team filmed proceedings in the hope of putting out the footage on their social-media channels. However, Hamshaw had to put a stop to the plan because a few four-letter words had slipped into his address.

“I think it has been recorded but I'm going to make sure it doesn't go out,” he told the Advertiser minutes after the final whistle. “I was a bit ‘sweary’ and I lost my words.

“It's very rare that I don't know what to say but, I'll be honest with you, I didn't know on this occasion.”

Rotherham took a first-half lead through Hakeem Odoffin in the League One clash and then Joe Rafferty struck in the 90th minute in front of the North Stand following an 81st-minute Blackpool equaliser.

Local boy Hamshaw, who has taken the job until the end of the season, has transformed the mood in the camp in his first week and already there are calls for him to be offered a long-term contract.

Performances have vastly improved as the new man has got the most out of a team that had been failing to show its true worth under the previous regime.

“I'm just really proud of the players,” he said. “I don't want to keep talking about what has been, I want to talk about tomorrow. I saw some fire in the players' eyes on Tuesday at Northampton and today. When I got here last Monday, that fire probably wasn't there.

“I want the training ground to be a good place to come to. I want the players to want to work, to want to stay, to want to do extras. I want to develop young players and I want to get this club back to where it deserves to be.”

The result lifted the Millers to 14th spot and they have all but mathematically sealed their safety as they sit 12 points above the relegation reckoning with only six matches left to play.

Fans had been staying away from New York but they returned in their thousands to embrace the return of the club's former coach.

He and his assistant, Andy Warrington, walked out on to the pitch before kick-off to applaud supporters who gave the pair a rousing reception.

“Yeah, that was nice,” Hamshaw said. “I’m not a guy who's ‘Look, it's all about me’. It's not about me. It's great when the fans sing a song about you – obviously, you hear it on the touchline – but I want it to be about the players.

“I want the fans to get behind them. You heard it after about 70 minutes when we were under the cosh a little bit: the fans lifted the lads. Even when Blackpool scored, the fans went again.

“There are going to be good times, bad times, in-between times, but that's the reaction that I want. I want the fans to have an attachment to the players, I want them to have that connection.”