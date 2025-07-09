Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw: Picture: Kerrie Beddows

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is targeting three new additions to his squad by the time Rotherham United face Sheffield United in a summer derby at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers are hoping to announce a signing this week and would like two more recruits to commit their futures to the club in the build-up to the pre-season outing against the Blades on Saturday July 19.

So far in this transfer window, the only newcomers are midfielder Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann and Hamshaw is well aware of the importance of further strengthening his League One squad.

“We're hopeful that we're close on a few things,” the boss said. “We're pushing on all angles. I've lost out on one or two players but, at the same, I've got nearer to others.

“I can't say that everything is all done and dusted but I'm optimistic that we will have people through the door before the end of next week. It's imperative really.”

Rotherham are in the market for a striker, midfielders, wing-backs and centre-halves and several offers have been made.

Meanwhile, Hamshaw has revealed just how hard the Millers are working during their week of training in Portugal that comes to an end on Saturday.

By the time they board the plane home, the outfield players will have covered up to 80 kilometres (50 miles).

Each day begins with a 7.30am run followed by a 10.30am workout. After lunch the squad are put through their paces again and then there is a team meeting in the evening.

“It's been tough but good,” Hamshaw said. “It feels like there's no spare time at all! I've noticed that, with each session, the lads are coming more and more together.

“That's, obviously, another reason why we're out here. I know it's about fitness, but it's also about getting that group dynamic. They're pushing each other on and getting each other through it. There have been some really pleasing aspects.

“It's a good place – the hotel is nice, the pitch and facilities are good. We've made the most of the opportunity we have with a lot of high-end work.”

Meanwhile, old boy Andre Green has moved abroad following his release by Rotherham in May.

The forward, whose two seasons at New Year was hit by a ruptured Achilles tendon, this week joined Greek top-flight outfit Panserraikos on a two-year deal.