Master and apprentice: Rotherham United summer signing Lenny Agbaire has the right man to learn from
They're at opposite ends of the spectrum but Lenny Agbaire and Richard Wood are close companions at Rotherham United's Roundwood training base.
Wood knows everything there is to know about being a centre-back and is now a coach at AESSEAL New York Stadium after nine seasons at the Millers coalface during his 650-plus-match career.
Summer signing Agbaire, aged 20, plays in the same position and can't wait to benefit from the 40-year-old's experience.
“I can learn plenty from him,” the new boy said. “He's a centre-half as well and can teach me a lot of things. I'm happy to be working under him, the manager and the other coaching staff.”
Matt Hamshaw, a UEFA Pro Licence coach, is the boss who brought the Celtic youngster to the club on a three-year-deal earlier this month.
“I spoke to him on the phone before I came,” Agbaire said. “He was telling me things I wanted to hear – what his plans are, what the club is all about. It was a good conversation. It made me want to choose this opportunity.
“He's said to me that he feels that he can develop me more. Hopefully I can develop here, try my best and kick on.”
Describing himself as “fast, strong and good on the ball”, the defender showed up well in three pre-season outings and immediately felt at home in his new surroundings.
He has continued that form since the action began for real and is cementing a place in the starting 11.
“The lads have been very welcoming,” he said. “There seems to be a real togetherness in the squad.
“I'm excited about playing in League One. It will be a challenge but I'm up for it. I've got a good feeling about it.”