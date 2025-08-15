Rotherham United new boy Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​ONE of them is taking his first steps in the EFL, the other has just brought down the curtain on his long and distinguished playing days.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They're at opposite ends of the spectrum but Lenny Agbaire and Richard Wood are close companions at Rotherham United's Roundwood training base.

Wood knows everything there is to know about being a centre-back and is now a coach at AESSEAL New York Stadium after nine seasons at the Millers coalface during his 650-plus-match career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer signing Agbaire, aged 20, plays in the same position and can't wait to benefit from the 40-year-old's experience.

The man who has been there and done it in a Rotherham United shirt, Richard Wood.

“I can learn plenty from him,” the new boy said. “He's a centre-half as well and can teach me a lot of things. I'm happy to be working under him, the manager and the other coaching staff.”

Matt Hamshaw, a UEFA Pro Licence coach, is the boss who brought the Celtic youngster to the club on a three-year-deal earlier this month.

“I spoke to him on the phone before I came,” Agbaire said. “He was telling me things I wanted to hear – what his plans are, what the club is all about. It was a good conversation. It made me want to choose this opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's said to me that he feels that he can develop me more. Hopefully I can develop here, try my best and kick on.”

Describing himself as “fast, strong and good on the ball”, the defender showed up well in three pre-season outings and immediately felt at home in his new surroundings.

He has continued that form since the action began for real and is cementing a place in the starting 11.

“The lads have been very welcoming,” he said. “There seems to be a real togetherness in the squad.

“I'm excited about playing in League One. It will be a challenge but I'm up for it. I've got a good feeling about it.”