Jonson Clarke-Harris during his first spell with Rotherham United.

ONE of League One's most lethal hitmen returned to Rotherham United today as the first signing of the Steve Evans era at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Old boy Jonson Clarke-Harris has signed a two-year deal and is set to lead the Millers' attack next season as the club seek an instant return to the Championship.

Clarke-Harris was a raw youngster in his first spell with Rotherham but has since gone on to become a prolific marksman in the third tier with Bristol Rovers and then Peterborough United, twice winning the division's ‘Golden Boot’ award.

The 29-year-old comes to New York as a free agent as he has just left Posh at the end of his contract at London Road.

Evans, back for a second spell in charge of the Millers, has wasted no time in making his mark as he plots a summer rebuild that he is confident will lead to a promotion push next term.

It is only 11 days since Rotherham ended their season and now they have already made a marquee signing.

Clarke-Harris was at New York yesterday and his capture was announced this afternoon after he had passed a medical.

The striker joined Peterborough from Rovers for £1.2 million in 2020 and has since gone on to score 78 goals in 164 League One and Championship appearances.

He was the Millers' record signing when Evans first brought him to New York, from Oldham Athletic, at a cost of around £350,000 in 2014, and found himself in and out of the side.

After scoring nine times in 71 outings in the second and third tier, he left during the reign of Paul Warne in 2018.

A move to Coventry City didn't prove to be a success, but then the centre-forward's career caught fire with Rovers and Posh.

Twenty-four goals in a single League One season with Rovers saw Peterborough make a seven-figure bid for him and he repaid them by scoring 33 goals in his first season to help them to Championship promotion.

He hit the target 29 times in the third tier two years later following their relegation

This campaign brought 13 goals but he was often on the bench as Posh sought to sell him during the final year of his deal.