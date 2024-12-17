Hakeem Odoffin in action for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans has stressed his desire to keep Hakeem Odoffin at Rotherham United rather than see the midfielder sold in the January transfer window.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player, who can operate in a number of positions, is in the last year of his contract and the club have yet to offer him a new one, sparking speculation that he could be on his way out of AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, Evans is hoping he can persuade the club's board to put terms on the table and is waiting for an opportune moment to state his case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the 26-year-old's versatility as “brilliant for the team”, the manager said: “If I'm Santa Claus, I give him a deal, but I'm not Santa Claus.”

Hakeem Odoffin in action for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

He was talking to the Advertiser after Saturday's 3-0 home victory over Northampton Town had lifted Rotherham from 20th place to 17th in League One and extended their winning run to three matches.

With key men leaving the treatment room, the Millers are generating some momentum in their bid to break into the top 10 before the new year.

But Evans knows that his side must put their disappointing start to their campaign further behind them before he makes his case over Oddofin who impressed in central defence against the Cobblers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to be respectful when I go to my board and say: ‘Can we commit further?’,” he said. “When the board see us 20th in the table, they'd say, quite rightfully: ‘Steve, come on, give us some time here.’

“Haks can play right-back, centre-back, centre mid, play the ‘10’, play up front. He's an incredible kid. He knows my views on this.

“But he also knows that I need to make my representations to the board at the right time.

“When I go to see Tony Stewart, I have to make sure it's with an air of confidence and that we're not where we were in the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had Rotherham been in a higher position, Evans would have pressed for a new contract to have been ironed out by now.

Odoffin will become a free agent at the end of the season if a fresh deal isn't finalised so next month could represent a last opportunity to cash in on their asset.

The player has become an important figure since he was signed during Paul Warne's managerial tenure from Scottish team Hamilton Academical in the summer of 2021.

He struggled for game-time in his first season as the Millers won promotion from the third tier but then established himself in the Championship sides of Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barnet-born former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster has been a regular starter under Evans and, in total, has made 111 appearances and scored 12 goals.

He has refused to reveal whether he wants to extend his time in South Yorkshire.

“I'm just focused on the games,” he said two months ago. “I feel my job is to perform on the pitch and that's where my mindset is.

“I'm not thinking about contracts day to day. All that kind of stuff will just sort itself out.”