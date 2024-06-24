Manager Steve Evans makes an old friend Rotherham United's latest recruit
Just an hour and a half after they sold defender Peter Kioso to Oxford United, the League One Millers announced that experienced campaigner MacDonald was the latest arrival at AESSEAL New York.
He is well known to manager Steve Evans who has been his boss at Mansfield Town, Gillingham and Stevenage in the past.
MacDonald, aged 34, is about to start his 17th season as a pro and has passed the 500-appearance mark.
Having started out with Burnley in the Championship, he played for Burton Albion and Oxford United before his first link-up with Evans, at Mansfield, in 2017.
He is a proven campaigner in the third tier, although his age will raise eyebrows as Evans is looking to lower the average age of his playing squad.
Rotherham's new boss is looking to lead an instant return to the Championship and has put his trust in a player who has never let him down.
MacDonald was at League One Stevenage with Evans last term and played in 33 games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.