Manager Steve Evans gives a fitness update on Rotherham United pair Sean Raggett and Hakeem Odoffin
The centre-half and midfielder have been absent for the last two matches with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, but the boss is optimistic he will have them at his disposal again for Saturday's League One visit of the Royals.
“Sean and Haks have a chance,” he told the Advertiser after Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Cambridge United had ended the Millers' 23-month, 44-match run without an away victory.
Raggett was part of the travelling group for the match at Shrewsbury Town last Saturday but failed a fitness test on the morning of the contest and then also missed out against Cambridge.
Midfielder Liam Kelly, is close to a return after being out for a month with a hamstring issue but Rotherham aren't prepared to rush him back even though the summer signing has become a key figure for them.
If he doesn't make Saturday's clash, he won't be given a run-out in next Tuesday's Bristol Street Motors Trophy group-stage home game against Newcastle Under-21, says Evans who would rather save him for league combat.
The boss rates the 34-year-old former Coventry City man as “50:50” to feature against Reading.
“If Liam doesn't play against them I won't risk him against Newcastle,” he said. “We've missed him. He's a seasoned pro who's played in some huge games in the last five or six years of his career.”
It may be that the October 12 trip to Peterborough United will be Kelly's return date.
Tuesday's triumph lifted the mood in the Millers camp following a 2-0 home loss to high-flying Birmingham City and a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Shrews.
“It's been dark days in the last week or so, but we got the win,” said Evans after his side had scored in stoppage time to move up to 17th spot.
“The players will tell you, there have been no harsh words, no hard meetings. Our task is to get this club winning regularly in League One.”
