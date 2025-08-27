Manager Matt's appreciation of Millers fans ... Barnsley 2 Rotherham United 1

First-half chance: Shaun McWilliams goes close for Rotherham in the cup encounter with South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

FOR half a game, we saw everything that is right about Rotherham United in the early stages of Matt Hamshaw’s rebuild of the club.

“Millers, Millers, Millers,” chanted the travelling fans as the visitors and Barnsley trooped off at the break in the Carabao Cup second-round tie at Oakwell.

Hamshaw’s men had dominated derby proceedings, they were a goal in front, they should have been ahead by more.

For the next half a game, we saw everything that is wrong about Rotherham as a new young team strives to come together.

They sat back, the Tykes pushed forward and by the end of Tuesday evening it was Conor Hourihane’s side going through and hoping to land big-name opposition in the following day’s draw.

“First half, we were excellent,” Hamshaw said. “We should have probably been three or four up. It was good defending from Barnsley, to be fair. Credit to them for putting their bodies on the line.

“I felt we were in control of the game and then, unfortunately, some of the things that have happened this season so far in terms of not putting two halves together happened again.”

The Millers have an abysmal record in this part of South Yorkshire: no wins now in 16 attempts in 55 years.

However, that looked as if it was about to change as Shaun McWilliams, Kione Etete - twice - and Marvin Kaleta all came close to opening the scoring before Dutchman Ar’Jany Martha bagged his first goal for the club since his summer switch from the continent.

Liam Kelly and McWilliams, whose rasping shot was parried on to a post by the acrobatics of goalkeeper Murphy Cooper, had further opportunities prior to the tide turning.

Barnsley made changes at the break and the home team became stronger as Hamshaw's men grew weaker, not least when their only recognised centre-half, Sean Raggett, was removed from the fray.

Rotherham conceded when Jon Russell turned in a cross and then went behind when one of those interval substitutes, Adam Phillips, repeated his teammate's act. There were other Tykes chances that went begging before a late surge by the Millers brought sights of goal for Jack Holmes and Kelly.

“At the end, we were trying to get an equaliser, but I thought Barnsley had some really good openings in the second half,” Hamshaw said. “We didn't create a hell of a lot compared to what we created in the first half.

“It was the stereotypical game of two halves. We have to put teams to bed. We can’t just think that we're 1-0 up and doing okay. Barnsley upped their tempo and played some good stuff but we allowed them to play good stuff. That is my biggest frustration.”

So, the clash ended in disappointment for Rotherham and a continuation of that long, dispiriting sequence of results against their neighbours.

Yet, significantly, the fans stayed with them. Supporters had seen enough in that exciting first-half show to sustain them. “What happened at the end meant a lot to me,” Hamshaw said.

He was referring to the warm applause his beaten team received from the away end.

Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Murphy Cooper 6; Connor Barratt 7, Mael de Gevigney 6, Jack Shepherd 7 (Josh Earl 69, 6), Neil Farrugia 8; Jonathan Bland 8, Vimal Yoganathan 6(Adam Phillips H-T, 8); Caylan Vickers 7 (Patrick Kelly 82), Jon Russell 7, Reyes Cleary 5 (Nathaniel Ogbeta H-T, 7); Davis Keillor-Dunn 5 (Leo Farrell 69, 5). Subs not used: Kieren Flavell, Kieran Graham.

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson 6; Denzel Hall 7, Sean Raggett 7 (Joe Rafferty 62, 6), Reece James 5; Liam Kelly 6; Marvin Kaleta 7 (Joe Powell 80), Shaun McWilliams 7 (Dan Gore 62, 5), Dru Yearwood 7, Ar'Jany Martha 7; Jordan Hugill 5 (Jack Holmes 80), Kion Etete 7 (Martin Sherif 53, 6). Subs not used: Ted Cann, James Clarke, Kane Richardson, Ciaran McGuckin.

Goals: Martha 20 (Rotherham); Russell 59, Phillips 71 (Barnsley)

Referee: Matt Corlett (Merseyside)

Attendance: 5,803 (871)