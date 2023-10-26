ROTHERHAM United may have a new player in their ranks by the time they line up against Sheffield Wednesday in this weekend's South Yorkshire derby.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers have been hit by an injury crisis and are in discussions with the EFL about the possibility of being allowed to make an emergency signing outside of the transfer window following this week's news that attacker Andre Green is out for the season.

The club, who head to Hillsborough in three days, have been encouraged by talks so far and are ready to act quickly if they are given the go-ahead by the Championship's ruling body.

"It's developing, it's a work in progress," manager Matt Taylor told the Advertiser after last night's 2-0 home triumph over Coventry City. "We're quite positive with where we are with it.

"You never know, we might have a body in before Sunday; if not before Sunday, then certainly before next weekend. That's what we're aiming to do. We'll keep assessing that. It's got to be right for all parties."

Rotherham have been down in numbers in all areas of the pitch but have been affected most at the heart of their backline where they have only one fit recognised centre-half, Sean Morrison.

When asked in New York's media suite in which position he wants to make an addition, Taylor replied: "It's to be determined. But I think everyone in this room can guess on the injuries we've had."

If they receive the green light to reinforce their squad, the Millers will be restricted to players without a club and the boss sounded a note of caution

"People have to understand that anyone we can sign is a free agent now and is a free agent for a reason," he said. "There has to be an understanding of expectation levels."

Rotherham turned in a thrilling second-half attacking display against Coventry to build on their 1-1 draw at Southampton in their previous fixture and make up for the frustration of last Friday's visit of Ipswich Town being postponed because of the effects of Storm Babet.

"The way we have trained since Southampton, the mentality in the group has been so impressive," Taylor said. "We have almost grown a little bit.

"We were as disappointed as anyone that Friday was off because we prepped and prepped and prepped. We carried that on with a good training session on Saturday and took it into tonight.