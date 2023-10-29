MANAGER Matt Taylor admitted in the aftermath of today's Rotherham United derby disappointment he had lost some of his trust in certain members of his squad.

Rotherham United anager Matt Taylor deep in conversation with number two Wayne Carlisle during the Sheffield Wednesday derby at Hillsborough. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Millers went down tamely 2-0 in the South Yorkshire Championship showdown at Sheffield Wednesday in front of more than 3,000 travelling fans, failing to register an attempt on target and falling to a first-half brace from old boy Michael Smith.

Taylor made his revelation as he discussed his decision to substitute winger Arvin Appiah and switch from 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 formation after only 26 minutes when the Owls were leading 1-0 and starting to dominate the contest.

“It wasn't on Arvin,” he said. “It was tactical. Everything you do as a manager is to try to help the team and I felt the team were struggling too much.

“I could have dragged three or four off and maybe I should have done. That is a drastic thing for a manager to do. You've got to trust your players, but unfortunately some of them have lost a little bit of my trust in a game like that, if that makes sense.

“We just matched them (Wednesday) up and asked our players to come out on top more in individual moments. The shape did help us a little bit. We got a bit more control, but the second goal was an absolute killer.

“Games are going to be different in different stages of the season but on a day when it was exactly what we expected it to look like too many went missing.”

Smith struck after ten minutes and then again close to the half-hour mark, with both goals stemming from quick breakaways by Anthony Musaba after Rotherham had been in possession.

The reverse against the division's bottom club who had been winless all season until this afternoon, means the Millers have taken only one point from seven matches on the road.