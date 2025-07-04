Rotherham United's Roundwood training base. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United boss Matt Hamshaw has leapt to the defence of the club's training ground, saying that criticism of it ‘drives him crackers’.

The new boss has few complaints about the provisions at Roundwood where the two pitches benefited from a near-£300,000 upgrade last summer to remedy drainage issues.

Some fans claim the complex isn't fit for purpose and believe it is partly responsible for the Millers' well-documented injury issues over the last few seasons.

But Hamshaw, who is preparing for his first full League One season in the hot-seat after his March appointment, doesn't share that view.

“The gym is fine, you can develop players in that gym, no problem at all,” he said. “The changing rooms are fine, my office is fine, the canteen is fine and the pitches are excellent.

“A lot has been said and made about the situation. Everybody seems to get hung about it and it drives me crackers.

“Would I like a swim in a morning? Yeah, I probably would. And a Jacuzzi. But we don't want to make the players spoiled brats. We want them to come to Roundwood to work. I'm more than happy with the facilities.”

Rotherham have been at the site, which they share with non-league side Parkgate, for well over a decade and lease it from Tata Steel.

The present building was erected in 2017 during the managerial tenure of Paul Warne who used some of the proceeds of the sale of striker Danny Ward to Cardiff City to fund the development.

Two previous bosses, Leam Matt Taylor and Leam Richardson, went public with their dissatisfaction over the old playing surfaces, but the likes of Warne, Steve Evans and now Hamshaw have never voiced any disapproval.

Millers chief operating officer Paul Douglas delved into the complex's history during a recent fans forum held at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“When we first went to Roundwood it was basically just a lovely old cricket pitch,” he said. “A cricket pitch gets used for two or three months in the summer during the time when we don't get much rain so there are no drainage issues.

“Over the years, we dabbled in it – initially because we didn't have an agreement that we felt was long enough to justify spending significant amounts of money up there.

“Since we signed a more permanent agreement, we've invested quite a lot of money in drainage and irrigation.”

The pitches were sodden during a prolonged period of bad weather during Richardson's reign and became unusable for a spell.

Douglas added: “We've put in drainage that means that it's never going to happen again. The pitches there are at least as good a quality as the one we have at New York.”

The COO says the club will listen to Hamshaw if the manager ever feels that further improvements are required.

“The facilities with regard to the changing room, the gymnasium, the canteen and meeting area, we're restricted somewhat by space,” he said.

“The quality and changes there will be largely led by Matt and his staff. It's through the pressure that the management, coaching and sports-science team put on the board that change comes.”

Supporters will converge on Roundwood this evening for the annual fixture against Parkgate that sees Rotherham kick off their pre-season programme.

The match will be contested on the third pitch reserved for the use of the Steelmen in the Northern Counties East League.

Meanwhile, two of the Millers' games in the first month of their forthcoming third-tier campaign have been given new start times.

The home match with Wigan Athletic on Saturday August 23 and the derby clash at Doncaster Rovers a week later will kick off at 12.30pm and be televised live by Sky Sports.