Matt Hamshaw signs in as the full-time boss of Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Davis

MATT Hamshaw has described the extended deal he has signed as the new permanent boss of Rotherham United as a "show of faith" from chairman Tony Stewart.

The 43-year-old, who had initially been given the job a fortnight ago until the end of this season, was today handed a contract that keeps him at AESSEAL New York Stadium for the next three years.

Hamshaw revealed that it was Stewart who had insisted on the agreement being of that length.

"It's a real show of faith," Hamshaw said. "It's something the chairman was adamant about. He said to me: 'Look, I want you here for the long term.

"It's brilliant for me. It shows me that we're going to be in it together. There will be times when I have to lean on him and there will be times when he has to lean on me a little bit.

"He's experienced, he's been a really good owner, he's backed every manager who's been here."

Local boy Hamshaw won three promotions with the Millers as a coach and is now seeking to make his mark in the top job.

His first four matches have brought three wins, sparking optimism among fans that next term's League One season will be better than the disappointing one they have just endured under Steve Evans who was sacked late last month.

"Next year is the centenary of the club," Hamshaw said. "It would be amazing if we could create some memories for that. I can't guarantee it, but that's the ambition."

The new man has transformed the Millers landscape since he replaced Evans and is relishing the chance to manage a side he has supported since boyhood.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It feels like three years ago since I came in, not just over a fortnight! It's been a whirlwind.

"I've had a lot of conversations around how we move the club forward, how it should look, on and off the pitch, in the future and making sure we're all aligned on short, medium and long-term goals.

"It's an opportunity that massively excites me. If you'd have told me when I was a little kid that I would one day manage this club I would never have believed you. It's a huge honour."