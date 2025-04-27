Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

DISAPPOINTED boss Matt Hamshaw said a draw felt like a defeat after watching his Rotherham United side throw away victory in the final match on their travels this afternoon.

The Millers were leading 1-0 deep into stoppage time at Stevenage when they failed to convert a chance and the opposition went straight to the other end and scored an equaliser.

Hamshaw's men had comfortably protected their advantage, given to them by top scorer Sam Nombe in the first half, and should have held on to triumph in the League One clash.

"I felt like we were under no pressure," the manager said. "I was disappointed with our attacking play in the second half. I felt like we didn't hurt them enough, we didn't turn them enough.

"We played in front of them a bit too much. The times when we did get in behind, we looked a threat. We've got a point away from home but it feels like a defeat."

Substitutes Josh Kayode and Jonson Clarke-Harris were the culprits when between them they made a mess of a golden last-gasp opportunity. Stevenage then attacked with a ball over the top and Phillips' inability to deal with it handed Dan Sweeney a leveller.

Hamshaw refused to point the finger at his goalkeeper, highlighting a stop even further into time added on that prevented a loss.

"I'm not going to come out here and slag off Dillon," he said in his touchline press conference. "He made a few saves, including one right at the end when the ball bounced off his chest. It is what it is. We should have won the game and it's down to us that we haven't."

Before the break, Rotherham could have added to Nombe's eighth-minute opener but Mallik Wilks had an effort ruled out for offside and Pelly Mpanzu miscued from close range.

"With Pelly, the ball seemed to bobble up on the pitch a little bit," Hamshaw said. "It was a bit of an uneven surface and he didn't get the clean contact he wanted.

"I don't know how close the decision was on Mallik's offside goal. The footage we've got isn't amazing. They're big opportunities for us. We should have been 2-0 or 3-0 up at half-time and then the game is put to bed."

The late lapse prevented Hamshaw claiming his first win since his temporary spell in charge was made permanent 12 days ago and followed a 3-3 draw earlier this month when the Millers were leading 3-1 against Mansfield Town only to concede twice in the dying stages.

"Unfortunately, it's become a bit of a common theme," he said. "As a spectacle, I didn't like the game, I didn't like watching it. I felt like we sat back too much.

"You're always aware that something can happen with a long ball or a long throw. I'm just disappointed with how we managed the last few minutes of the game."

The new boss has one more match to negotiate - next Saturday's visit of Peterborough United - before he can fully focus on making major changes through the summer.

"We'll get through the last game and then the hard work starts," he said.