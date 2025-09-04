Rotherham United goalkeeper Ted Cann. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Matt Hamshaw is urging summer signing Ted Cann to step up his bid to put pressure on Cameron Dawson and become Rotherham United's first-choice goalkeeper.

The former West Bromwich Albion man made his debut on Tuesday and performed well in the Vertu Trophy group-stage match at Bolton Wanderers.

But he has very much played second fiddle to teammate Dawson in the early stages of the 2025/26 League One campaign and Hamshaw has told him he needs to set better standards in training if he wants to become a regular starter.

“We brought Ted to the club to push ‘Daws’,” the boss said. “We probably need to see a little bit more from him. I've had a conversation with him about it.”

Hamshaw has been happy with the form of Dawson who is set to return to the side for Saturday's home league clash with Exeter City.

He praised the efforts of Cann at the Toughsheet Community Stadium where the understudy pulled off several saves in a 1-0 loss.

“I thought Ted did well,” the manager said. “He didn't do anything wrong. I was pleased with him. It didn't look like we'd changed keepers.”

Cann is 24 but his only real senior experience in the past has come in National League loan spells at Yeovil Town and Forest Green. He also played twice in the EFL Trophy for West Brom Under-21s in 2020.

Meanwhile, Hamshaw is urging fans to produce the volume levels New York is famous for when 11th-placed Exeter come calling.

Rotherham are in 19th spot after winning one and drawing one of their opening five league matches and the boss of five months hopes that supporters will overcome any disappointment and get behind the team through a testing spell.

“We need to make sure it's the New York of old,” he said. “I get it, we're losing games of football. I did tell everybody in pre-season that it's easy when we're winning games.

“We're losing at the minute. Myself, the staff, the players, everybody at Rotherham United, needs the fans' encouragement until the final whistle. If, at the end of the day, we're not good enough, that's on me.

“I can't stress how much we need everybody in this together, and the fans can really help us. We are going through it a little bit at the minute with injuries. However, that's not an excuse on Saturday.”