Rotherham United target Mallik Wilks. Picture: Steve Ellis

ROTHERHAM United are moving closer to the capture of Sheffield Wednesday winger Mallik Wilks, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The two clubs have been in talks over the 25-year-old for a while and there has been a breakthrough this week that could lead to a season-long loan deal being agreed.

Speaking to the Advertiser after Tuesday night's 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Crewe Alexandra, Evans said: “We've had conversations with Sheffield Wednesday. I had a conversation with a couple of people there today. We're trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sheffield Wednesday have been absolutely brilliant in the last 48 hours. It's at the level of (Owls chairman) Mr Chansiri. It's as near as it can be.

Rotherham United target Mallik Wilks. Picture: Steve Ellis

“But the boy has options. As soon as I show an interest in a player, others do. It's happened all summer. Maybe it's something to do with all my promotions. We'll just be patient and I'll trust the process between the clubs.”

After making 13 signings in a summer rebuild designed to bring League One promotion, Rotherham are in the market for a wide player, a ‘number 10’ and, following the sale of Ollie Rathbone, another midfielder.

Wilks, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds United, is mainly a wide man but can also operate centrally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player shot to prominence in a 2018/19 loan spell with Doncaster Rovers, helping them reach the League One play-off semi-finals and scoring 16 goals in 55 games.

He went on to play for Barnsley and then Hull City, with whom he won promotion to the Championship, before joining Wednesday two seasons ago.

His Owls move hasn't worked out and he has made only 13 starts and had 29 substitute outings, seeing action 18 times in the second tier last term.

“Behind the scenes, we have a fantastic relationship with Sheffield Wednesday,” Evans said. “We went there, of course, the day before Richard Wood's testimonial to help them. I know they would always help us. I think both clubs have a will to make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The player certainly indicated to me over the weekend that we are his preferred choice. Now it's in the hands of the powers that be.”

Wilks hit the target 30 times in 91 outings for Hull but has managed only three goals for Wednesday where he is in the last year of his contract.