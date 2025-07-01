Rotherham United youngster Hamish Douglas. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United prospect Hamish Douglas is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines only weeks after signing a new contract with the club.

The emerging midfielder/centre-half has suffered a knee injury and has undergone surgery.

It's a huge blow for the 6ft 4in player, who turned 20 last month, as he seeks to establish himself in the Millers' first-team frame.

"He's done his meniscus," said manager Matt Hamshaw. "He's going to be out for a while, we're looking at months. It's disappointing."

The boss took the hot-seat with eight matches remaining last term and handed Douglas a League One debut during the 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers in April.

The homegrown talent went on to make a second appearance off the bench, in the 3-3 home draw with Mansfield Town.

His manager saw enough to offer him a new two-year deal which the youngster signed early last month.

Douglas, who'd enjoyed a successful loan at Warrington Town prior to his senior Millers summons, was intent on pushing his claims for more action during pre-season before his setback.

Hamshaw can't wait to see him back in training again, saying: “I like his size and how he moves. There's something to work with there. He's good in the gym and he'll come back stronger.”

The meniscus is a C-shaped piece of cartilage in the knee that acts as a shock absorber and stabiliser.

Douglas played as a centre-half for Warrington, but Hamshaw believes his future could lie in midfield.

He has likened him to Rotherham old boy Matt Crooks who left for Championship Middlesbrough in 2021 and is now with another second-tier side, Hull City.

“I don't want to talk him up too much, but Hamish reminds me of Crooksy: his frame, his fitness,” the boss said. “He can get up and down the pitch, I think he can nip in with goals.”