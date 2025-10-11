It was a victory then and it was a victory again on this memorable afternoon.

Josh Benson in first-half action for Rotherham United at Northampton Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United fought back magnificently from a half-time deficit to earn the first away win of the campaign, at Northampton Town today.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers have generally struggled in the second halves of away matches this term but they bucked the trend in fine style at Sixfields Stadium.

They were by far the better side after the break and Joe Rafferty's equaliser put them back in contention before a stunning late strike from Josh Benson sealed the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match also brought the boost of Sam Nombe’s long-awaited return to action.

The draw – after five straight League One defeats on the road – will do much to lift the mood in the camp as Rotherham seek to climb out of the drop zone. For now, they remain in 22nd spot.

Denzel Hall had a clear sight of goal for the visitors on six minutes when Josh Benson's cross was cleared towards the edge of the penalty area but the Dutchman couldn't keep his volley below the bar.

The Millers should have taken a 13th-minute lead when Reece James whipped a vicious cross to the back post and found Shaun McWilliams at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, the former Northampton man made a mess of his header which went wide of the post.

Soon afterwards, another good opportunity went begging when a snap-shot from Martin Sherif also ended up on the wrong side of the woodwork.

The visitors, cheered on by a following of around 600 fans, were putting together some neat passages of play and looking like the side most likely to open the scoring.

However, they fell behind in controversial circumstances in the 26th minute when Sam Hoskins scored from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zak Jules was adjudged by Premier League referee Paul Tierney to have brought down Kamarai Swyer when the Town man was moving away from goal, but replays suggested that the decision was a soft one.

The incident had happened in front of the away end and travelling supporters let the official know in no uncertain terms what they thought of the verdict.

Rotherham flagged after that setback and created little up to half-time.

Benson had recovered from a knock picked up in the draw with Bradford City nine days earlier and took his place in the starting 11 in an advanced role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very welcome sight on the bench was striker Nombe, fit again after a hamstring injury sustained in the second week of the season.

The interval brought a change, with Jordan Hugill replacing James and Rotherham switching from 3-4-3 to their more customary 3-1-4-2 shape.

Benson clipped a shot well off target not long after the restart as the contest continued in a scrappy fashion before Sherif went closer with a stab from the edge of the box.

The Millers had several ‘nearly’ moments as they pressed for an equaliser but too often the final ball went into the arms of goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nombe was pitched into the action and, within minutes, Matt Hamshaw's men were level.

The centre-forward played no part in it, though, as Jamal Baptiste lofted the ball forward, Hugill headed it strongly into the danger area and Joe Rafferty produced an assured cross-goal finish.

Baptiste headed wide as Rotherham stayed on top and then Benson produced a long-range free-kick flourish to put them ahead with three minutes of regulation time remaining.

Sixfields had been the scene of manager Hamshaw's first match at the helm back in April following his appointment late last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a victory then and it was a victory again on this memorable afternoon.

Northampton (3-4-3): Ross Fitzsimmons; Connor McCarthy, Jordan Thorniley, Nesta Guinness-Walker; Sam Hoskins, Terry Taylor, Dean Campbell, Jack Perkins (Joe Wormleighton 90); Kamarai Swyer (Michael Jacobs 83), Jack Vale (Ethan Wheatley 21), Tyrese Fornah. Subs not used: Jordan Willis, Theo Avery, Ollie Evans, Joziah Barnett.

Rotherham (3-4-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Zak Jules, Jamal Baptiste; Denzel Hall, Dan Gore, Joe Powell, Reece James (Jordan Hugill H-T); Shaun McWilliams (Kian Spence 67), Martin Sherif (Sam Nombe 67), Josh Benson (Liam Kelly 90+1). Subs not used: Hamish Douglas, Dru Yearwood, Jack Holmes.

Goals: Hoskins pen 26 (Northampton); Rafferty 70, Benson 87 (Rotherham).

Referee: Paul Tierney (Greater Manchester)

Attendance: 6458 (596)