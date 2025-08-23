Martin Sherif makes his debut for Rotherham United against Wigan Athletic. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United had to settle for a draw despite a goal from new boy Martin Sherif on his debut against Wigan Athletic at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old Everton loanee’s strike in the 80th minute looked like it would be enough to earn victory for Matt Hamshaw’s men and sparked joyous scenes in the North Stand.

But the visitors hit back and grabbed an 88th-minute leveller in the lunch-time kick-off despite the Millers dominating the second half up to that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, substitute Shaun McWilliams had brought Rotherham level after they had gone in at the break a goal in arrears. His half-time introduction along with that of Kion Etete made a huge difference to the Millers who had stuttered up to the interval.

The result kept them in 17th spot before the 3pm fixtures.

In an even start, there were no real sights of goal until the ninth minute when the ball dropped to former New York loanee Joe Hungbo at the back post. Goalkeeper Cameron Dawson got his angles right and made the save.

Sherif drew applause from the crowd with his first contribution: a feint and run forward that showed pace and control.

Neither side were really threatening and there was little atmosphere inside the ground until the home sprang into life in the 25th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They drove deep into opposition territory and when the ball came in from the left Jordan Hugill forced a full-stretch save from Sam Tickle with a downward header.

Reece James had been wayward with his passing but his cross to set up the chance was pinpoint in its accuracy.

Rotherham have a poor record against the visitors and went into today's match having not beaten them in eight attempts since August 2018. They hadn't even managed a goal in the four most recent contests, three of which had ended in defeats.

As half-time approached, Hugill bounced an effort after good work down the right by Denzel Hall, then Sherif caused trouble in the Wigan penalty area only for Dan Gore's scuffed shot to be too tame to bother Tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers were made to pay in the 42nd minute when Ryan Trevitt tried his luck from a tight angle and Dawson pushed the ball on to Sean Raggett who deflected it into his own net.

Hamshaw handed instant action to striker Sherif and also gave another summer signing, Marvin Kaleta, his first start.

Etete was fit after a groin niggle and was named on the bench but Zak Jules missed out on the matchday 18 completely.

The former came on for the second half and within minutes had his shirt pulled around his neck by an opponent in a penalty-area tussle that referee Oliver Langford deemed to be within the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A louder shout for a spot-kick went unheeded when Hungbo appeared to handle, but Rotherham didn't have to wait long for an equaliser.

They had been much the better team in the second half and, after Etete had had a shot on the turn blocked, fellow substitute Shaun McWilliams struck from the edge of the area to restore parity.

Kaleta, who had been a danger, departed injured, with Ar'Jany Martha taking his place and also looking lively.

Home fans booed the ref as another handball appeal was waved away before Etete picked up an inviting position at the far post and wasted the opportunity by heading over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big moment came when Etete played in Sherif who couldn’t beat Tickle. An even bigger one came a minute later when the teenager tucked away James’ low left-flank cross.

Wigan substitute Paul Mullin ruined the party with his late close-range header and Dawson denied the same man in added time.

The game had been there for the taking and there was Rotherham disappointment at the final whistle.

Equally, though, there had been encouraging signs in their second-half superiority. Something for a young team to build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham (3-1-4-2): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Reece James; Liam Kelly (Shaun McWilliams H-T; Denzel Hall (Jack Holmes 84), Dan Gore (Dru Yearwood 84), Joe Powell, Marvin Kaleta (Ar'Jany Martha 65); Jordan Hugill (Kion Etete H-T), Martin Sherif. Subs not used: Ted Cann, Ciaran McGuckin.

Wigan (4-1-3-2): Sam Tickle; Fraser Murray, Will Aimson (Steven Sessegnon 84), Jason Kerr, Morgan Fox; Tyrese Francois; Ryan Trevitt (Jensen Weir 53, Paul Mullin 84), Callum Wright (Baba Adeeko 76), Joe Hungbo; Dara Costelloe, Christian Saydee (Maleace Asamoah Jnr 84). Subs not used: Tom Watson, Jonny Smith.

Goals: McWilliams 60, Sherif 80 (Rotherham); Trevitt 42, Mullin 88 (Wigan)

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Attendance: 8,200 (981)