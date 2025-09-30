Rotherham United's Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LOAN hitman Martin Sherif is poised to make a timely return from injury and take his place in Rotherham United's matchday squad for this week's Yorkshire derby with table-topping Bradford City.

The Everton teenager has been out since the end of last month but is expected to play a part when the League One leaders come to AESSEAL New York Stadium on Thursday night.

Against such strong opposition, the Millers need as many of their best players as possible to be available and the green light for Sherif – along with the all-clear for midfielder Shaun McWilliams – is a huge boost.

Manager Matt Hamshaw said: “Martin's a real game-changing option for us, even if he's only on the bench.

“He's enthusiastic, he's got pace, he's everything we want in a striker. I think we saw in the first couple of games what he's capable of doing.”

Sherif was an instant hit after his move from the Premier and scored on his debut during a 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic before damaging his hamstring at Doncaster Rovers two matches later.

“He's had a bit of training time, so that's obviously positive,” Hamshaw said. “Shaun McWilliams has trained, so that's good as well.”

McWilliams sat out last Saturday's 2-1 loss at Mansfield Town that kept Rotherham in 21st spot but is now clear of the leg tightness that had affected him in the previous two fixtures, against AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County.

The manager is delighted to welcome players back to the fold as the club have felt the effects of a high casualty count during their slip into the drop zone.

Another missing centre-forward, Sam Nombe, could soon add to their numbers as he makes his comeback from a torn hamstring.

“There are positive signs. I just can't wait until we have our full group back,” Hamshaw said. “It will definitely make a big difference. As you've seen in games, we haven't been able to make the attacking changes that we need.

“The way that I like to play is with high-end accelerations, getting in behind teams and playing quickly. People will say ‘Well, you haven't done that so far’ and I'd probably agree.

“At times we have, but not consistently enough. The personnel coming back will put a different dynamic on the team.”