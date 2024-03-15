g

The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks and went on to play nearly 200 times for the Millers before his £1-million-plus move.

The midfielder has had mixed fortunes in West Yorkshire, making 19 starts and five substitute appearances.

In Town's last three outings under new head coach Andre Breitenreiter, he was an unused sub in a 1-1 home draw with Leeds United, was taken off at half-time in a 1-0 loss at Cardiff City and then remained on the bench for a 4-1 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ben Wiles in his Rotherham United days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Huddersfield, in 22nd place, are one of around ten sides caught up in the battle to avoid Championship relegation and Breitenreiter has been set a target by club owner Kevin Nagle of four victories in the final nine matches.

They will be without defenders Yuta Nakayama (knee), Ollie Turton (knee) and Josh Ruffels (groin), and attacker Rhys Healey (groin) through injury while striker Kian Harratt is suspended.

***************

ONE TO WATCH

Danny Ward played for Rotherham between 2015 and 2017 and was part of the squad that Neil Warnock led to Championship survival. The forward moved on to Cardiff City before returning to Huddersfield, where he had been early in his career, in August 2020. This term, in an injury-hit campaign, the 33-year-old has scored three times in 16 appearances.

FORM GUIDE

​Millers: LLLLLL

Terriers: WLWDLL

After a 1-0 midweek defeat at Cardiff, Huddersfield lost 4-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion last Sunday.

RECENT MEETINGS

​Sep 16, 2023, Championship: Huddersfield 2 Millers 0

Dec 29, 2022, Championship: Huddersfield 2 Millers 0

Oct 15, 2022, Championship: Millers 2 Huddersfield 1

Conor Washington, Georgie Kelly

Apr 10, 2021, Championship: Huddersfield 0 Millers 0

Oct 3, 2020, Championship: Millers 1 Huddersfield 1

Ben Wiles

Aug 23 2017, League Cup: Huddersfield 2 Millers 1

Semi Ajayi

OPPOSITION BOSS

​Andre Breitenreiter took the Terriers hot-seat last month following the sacking of Darren Moore. It's the German's first job in English football after 13 years as a manager in Germany and Switzerland. His previous clubs include Havelse, Schalke, Hannover, Zurich and Hoffenheim. He won the Swiss title with Zurich. Now aged 50, he was an attacking midfielder in his playing days with a variety of German sides.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Josh Smith first picked up a whistle at the age of 14, inspired by his referee father. He is one of the youngest officials in the EFL and also takes charge of Premier League matches. The Peterborough official's rise has been rapid and this is only his fifth season among the pro ranks. Saturday will be his second visit to New York Stadium this season as he was the ref for Rotherham's 2-1 defeat against Swansea City in December.

THE ODDS