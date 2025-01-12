Rotherham United centre-forward Josh Kayode. Picture: Jim Brailsford

STRIKER Josh Kayode is back with Rotherham United following the premature end of his injury-hit loan spell at League One rivals Shrewsbury Town.

The 24-year-old had been due to spend all season at the Croud Meadow but the Millers announced today that he had returned to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Shrews had a January release option in the deal and it is a case of them exercising that rather than Rotherham recalling the player.

Millers boss Steve Evans told the Advertiser last month that the club would try to broker a new loan for the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international if he didn't remain in Shropshire.

However, Rotherham have since lost five players in the transfer window without making any additions so far and it remains to be seen whether the centre-forward is kept on to boost numbers.

“The chances are that if he comes back in he'll go back out,” Evans said at the time.

Kayode was taken to Shrewsbury by then-manager Paul Hurst last July and played only four times - scoring once - before suffering calf damage, the latest in a long line of injuries that have blighted a once-promising career.

He returned to the squad under new manager Gareth Ainsworth late in December and made two substitute appearances and one start.

Ainsworth and Evans were in each other's company just over a fortnight ago when they were on TV punditry duties but didn't speak about the Kayode situation.

“Gareth didn't mention it and I forgot all about it because we were busy on the night,” the Millers boss said.

He described the attacker as “a talented boy”.

Kayode came through Rotherham's youth ranks and his contract at New York expires at the end of this season.

He was a highly-rated prospect and went on to make 38 senior appearances for the club but he never established himself as a first-team regular and has been out on a series of loans.