The attacker has joined Premier Division Dundalk in the last few hours of the winter transfer window and will finally get the game-time he has been craving since the end of August.

The Championship Millers' injury crisis meant he had to stay at AESSEAL New York Stadium beyond last summer to provide cover on the bench.

He made four second-tier appearances as a substitute in August and hasn't featured in a league match since.

Ciaran McGuckin in action for Rotherham United in the Championship at Sunderland in August. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The 20-year-old was raised in Leeds but has Irish roots and is a Northern Ireland under-21 international.

New Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson came through the door in December and immediately spoke about trying to find a loan destination during the winter transfer window so further McGuckin's development.

The division he will now play in is the same one centre-forward Georgie Kelly left to join the Millers two years ago.

Irish football works to a different timetable to the EFL and the League of Ireland season kicks off on February 16 when Dundalk begin their campaign with a trip to Shamrock Rovers.

McGuckin’s debut could come tomorrow, though, as his new side are in Leinster Senior Cup action at home to Drogheda United.

He will remain with Dundalk until the close of the English season.