Ciaran McGuckin in action for the Millers earlier this season.

ROTHERHAM United youngster Ciaran McGuckin has rounded off his season by picking up an award at his loan club.

He was named Young Player of the Year after Yeovil Town's 2-1 defeat against Sutton United last weekend at Huish Park where the Millers attacker bagged the home side's goal.

McGuckin has had two spells with the U's this term, hitting the target three times in six National League outings in September and October and then scoring twice in 19 matches since returning to the south west in January.

Yeovil are in 16th spot in their 24-team division and close their campaign next Monday with an away date at Aldershot Town.

McGuckin posted on his X account: “Really nice to get the award and happy to get on the scoresheet. Not the result we wanted but one game left. Let’s go and finish the season in style.”

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland youth international is out of contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer.

He made three Championship appearances for the Millers last term and played for them three times in League One this season.