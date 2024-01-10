FRED Oneydinma's injury-hit loan spell at Rotherham United came to an end today as he returned to parent club Luton Town.

The winger did well at the start of his time at AESSEAL New York Stadium when he moved to the Millers in the summer, scoring twice in his first three Championship fixtures.

However, he was struck down by hamstring trouble in November and hasn't been available for selection for more than six weeks.

He made 18 appearances after dropping down a division following the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League.

Rotherham need as many fit players as possible as they fight for their second-tier safety and the 27-year-old's departure will free up a place in their squad.

Head coach Leam Richardson, whose team are at home to Stoke City on Saturday, plans to recruit during this month's transfer window.

It is understood that the Millers were behind the decision for the player to go back and it wasn't a recall by Luton.