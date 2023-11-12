​ROTHERHAM United would welcome the chance to turn Fred Onyedinma's loan stay into a permanent one after being impressed by the form of the winger since his switch to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Luton Town attacker is due to spend the rest of the Championship campaign with the Millers who took him from Kenilworth Road in July

Manager Matt Taylor admits they have seen enough of the former Millwall player to want to keep him in S60 beyond the end of this season.

“We'd like that,” the boss said when asked if a full transfer for Onyedinma was in the club's thinking.

“It's difficult to talk about a player who's contracted elsewhere. The only thing I can say is that we like working with him, we like seeing him play - like our fans hopefully do - and we want to keep that going for as long as we possibly can.”

The wide man has been a regular starter for the Millers and has scored twice in 14 league outings.

His deal with the Hatters, who won promotion from the second tier last term, expires in the summer and he is likely to part company with Rob Edwards' side.

Taylor acknowledges that wages could be a stumbling block in any bid to bring the 26-year-old to South Yorkshire on a full deal.

“He's contracted to a Premier League club,” the manager said. "That tells you a little bit of a story in terms of the financial aspect.

Onyedinma is one of four loanees at New York along with fellow winger Arvin Appiah, whose parent club are Spanish LaLiga outfit Almeria, Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Dexter Lembikisa and Aston Villa left-back Seb Revan.

Appiah's contract is also approaching its end but Wolves have Lembikisa tied down until 2026 while Revan signed an extension to his Villa terms for an undisclosed length of time just before joining Rotherham.

“In terms of the loan players, it's probably an end-of-season discussion or a discussion once their future is decided elsewhere,” Taylor said.

“If they play well for us then why wouldn't we want to sign them? Fred has certainly played well so far.